Capital Advisors Inc. OK Purchases Shares of 6,604 Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK acquired a new position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 6,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $738,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AFL. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Aflac in the second quarter worth $25,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Aflac in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new position in Aflac in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Aflac by 116.7% in the 3rd quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aflac by 178.6% during the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Aflac

In related news, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.94, for a total value of $197,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,796,552.52. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Price Performance

AFL stock opened at $104.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $58.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. Aflac Incorporated has a 1 year low of $75.07 and a 1 year high of $115.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.80.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 22.02% and a return on equity of 16.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aflac Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Aflac from $114.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on Aflac from $84.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Bank of America upped their target price on Aflac from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Aflac from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Aflac from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.87.

Aflac Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

