Capital Advisors Inc. OK Purchases 557 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its position in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,327 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in International Paper were worth $1,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 105,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,100,000 after buying an additional 17,516 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 29.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 321,468 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,704,000 after purchasing an additional 73,367 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of International Paper by 23.6% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 156,596 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,110,000 after buying an additional 29,904 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in International Paper by 9.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 426,929 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,659,000 after buying an additional 35,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waverly Advisors LLC raised its position in International Paper by 745.4% in the 1st quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 72,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,813,000 after buying an additional 63,574 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on IP shares. Argus raised shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of International Paper from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of International Paper in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $48.70 price objective for the company. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 target price (up previously from $57.00) on shares of International Paper in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on International Paper from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.96.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Kathryn D. Sullivan sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total value of $27,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,890,192.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Clay R. Ellis sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.83, for a total transaction of $439,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,433,296.56. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kathryn D. Sullivan sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $27,660.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,002 shares in the company, valued at $1,890,192.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,440 shares of company stock valued at $938,486 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:IP opened at $55.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.48 and its 200 day moving average is $44.99. International Paper has a 12 month low of $31.76 and a 12 month high of $56.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.37 billion, a PE ratio of 47.67 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.20. International Paper had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 2.25%. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that International Paper will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. International Paper’s payout ratio is 158.12%.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

