Capital Advisors Inc. OK Lowers Stock Position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK reduced its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,446 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 506 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CapWealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,105 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,503 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 2.6% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 6,850 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 0.8% in the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,911 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,359,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 9,088 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Occidental Petroleum Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE OXY opened at $49.57 on Friday. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $49.51 and a 12 month high of $71.18. The stock has a market cap of $44.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Insider Activity at Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.26. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 16.62%. The firm had revenue of $6.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 19,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total transaction of $697,125,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 165,681,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,923,116,413.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 5th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $76.00 target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $76.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Occidental Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.72.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

