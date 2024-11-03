Capital Advisors Inc. OK Increases Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 54.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,108 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Target were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Target by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,374,851 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $647,652,000 after purchasing an additional 279,656 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Target by 11.4% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,316,738 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $639,050,000 after purchasing an additional 440,307 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Target by 17.5% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,153,875 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $558,898,000 after buying an additional 470,647 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Target by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,114,400 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $461,031,000 after buying an additional 435,229 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Target by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,094,644 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $458,131,000 after buying an additional 272,521 shares in the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Target Price Performance

Shares of TGT opened at $150.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.27. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $105.23 and a 1-year high of $181.86. The stock has a market cap of $69.49 billion, a PE ratio of 15.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.24.

Target Dividend Announcement

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The retailer reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.39. Target had a return on equity of 33.10% and a net margin of 4.18%. The company had revenue of $25.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 9.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 20th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.28%.

Insider Activity at Target

In other news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.13, for a total transaction of $153,130.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,114,173.88. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.13, for a total transaction of $153,130.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,114,173.88. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total transaction of $7,140,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 303,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,210,768.81. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,348 shares of company stock worth $8,290,995 in the last three months. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TGT shares. Daiwa America upgraded shares of Target to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Target from $174.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Target from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Target from $147.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Target from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.47.

Target Company Profile

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Further Reading

