Capital Advisors Inc. OK Has $865,000 Stock Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,948 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the second quarter worth $27,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 63.9% in the second quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in Altria Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. 57.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Altria Group from $44.50 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on Altria Group from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. StockNews.com cut Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Altria Group from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Altria Group from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Altria Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.17.

Altria Group Trading Down 1.1 %

Altria Group stock opened at $53.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.10, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.42 and a 200-day moving average of $48.43. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.25 and a 1 year high of $54.95.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.33 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 42.82% and a negative return on equity of 233.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.57%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.92%.

Altria Group Profile

(Free Report)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.