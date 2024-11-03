Capital Advisors Inc. OK Has $205,000 Stock Position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK decreased its holdings in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,509 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,031 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Hess were worth $205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in Hess by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 5,456 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hess by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,673 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Hess by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 53,095 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,210,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Pullen Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Hess by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pullen Investment Management LLC now owns 14,178 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hess during the third quarter worth approximately $213,000. 88.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Hess from $173.00 to $167.00 in a report on Friday, September 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hess in a research report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Hess from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Hess from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $166.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Hess from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.00.

Hess Trading Up 2.4 %

NYSE HES opened at $137.75 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $135.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.44 billion, a PE ratio of 16.05 and a beta of 1.15. Hess Co. has a 12 month low of $123.79 and a 12 month high of $163.98.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.26. Hess had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 27.41%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. Hess’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Hess Co. will post 9.74 EPS for the current year.

Hess Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. This is a boost from Hess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.31%.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

