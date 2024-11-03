Capital Advisors Inc. OK Buys Shares of 1,357 Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK purchased a new position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,357 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 3.3% in the third quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 1,797 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,337 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Heritage Family Offices LLP lifted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 1.6% during the third quarter. Heritage Family Offices LLP now owns 4,884 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 1.3% in the second quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,928 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. 87.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $200.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $178.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $187.00 price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Wednesday. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Check Point Software Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $197.74.

Check Point Software Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Check Point Software Technologies stock opened at $170.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $194.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $174.87. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a one year low of $134.72 and a one year high of $210.70.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The technology company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.25. The company had revenue of $635.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $634.96 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 33.17% and a return on equity of 31.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

