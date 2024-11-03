Cannon Global Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 4,400 CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,400 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of CRH by 35,497.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,082,961 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $438,455,000 after purchasing an additional 5,068,682 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of CRH by 36,503.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,838,972 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $361,278,000 after purchasing an additional 4,825,752 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of CRH by 2,199.7% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 3,342,432 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $288,383,000 after purchasing an additional 3,197,092 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of CRH by 1,095.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,275,591 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $282,512,000 after purchasing an additional 3,001,488 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of CRH by 103.9% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,642,729 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $348,112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,365,589 shares during the period. 62.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
CRH Stock Up 0.4 %
NYSE:CRH traded up $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $95.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,870,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,344,304. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $90.49 and a 200-day moving average of $83.42. CRH plc has a 12 month low of $56.39 and a 12 month high of $96.82.
CRH Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CRH shares. Barclays started coverage on CRH in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded CRH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Citigroup decreased their price target on CRH from $109.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. DA Davidson upped their price target on CRH from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded CRH from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CRH currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.00.
About CRH
CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.
