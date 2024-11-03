Cannon Global Investment Management LLC Has $224,000 Stock Holdings in Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS)

Cannon Global Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Free Report) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Dutch Bros were worth $224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BROS. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dutch Bros by 150.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dutch Bros by 3,321.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Dutch Bros in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.54% of the company’s stock.

Dutch Bros stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.40. 2,273,523 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,696,039. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.85. Dutch Bros Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.34 and a twelve month high of $43.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 133.60, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 2.47.

Dutch Bros ( NYSE:BROS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.06. Dutch Bros had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 1.95%. The firm had revenue of $324.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.39 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Dutch Bros Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group upgraded Dutch Bros from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Dutch Bros in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Guggenheim upgraded Dutch Bros from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Piper Sandler cut Dutch Bros from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $41.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Dutch Bros from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.20.

In other Dutch Bros news, major shareholder Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc sold 167,315 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.60, for a total transaction of $5,287,154.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 467,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,764,404.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Dm Trust Aggregator, Llc sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $57,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 712,819 shares in the company, valued at $22,810,208. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc sold 167,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.60, for a total value of $5,287,154.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 467,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,764,404.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,249,928 shares of company stock worth $40,485,189. Company insiders own 46.50% of the company’s stock.

Dutch Bros Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises drive-thru shops in the United States. The company operates through Company-Operated Shops and Franchising and Other segments. It serves through company-operated shops and online channels under Dutch Bros; Dutch Bros Coffee; Dutch Bros Rebel; Dutch Bros; and Blue Rebel brands.

