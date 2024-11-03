Cannon Global Investment Management LLC Has $1.60 Million Holdings in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

Cannon Global Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Free Report) by 96.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the quarter. TechnipFMC comprises about 2.6% of Cannon Global Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in TechnipFMC were worth $1,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in TechnipFMC in the 1st quarter worth $965,000. Atria Investments Inc bought a new stake in TechnipFMC during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,684,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in TechnipFMC by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 339,386 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,875,000 after purchasing an additional 36,326 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in TechnipFMC by 70.6% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 54,735 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,374,000 after buying an additional 22,645 shares during the period. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of TechnipFMC during the first quarter worth approximately $1,421,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FTI traded down $0.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.28. The stock had a trading volume of 2,408,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,320,245. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.18 billion, a PE ratio of 17.29 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.89. TechnipFMC plc has a 52 week low of $18.33 and a 52 week high of $29.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.19.

TechnipFMC ( NYSE:FTI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.25. TechnipFMC had a return on equity of 20.11% and a net margin of 7.63%. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that TechnipFMC plc will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

TechnipFMC declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, October 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to buy up to 9.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 19th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 19th. TechnipFMC’s payout ratio is presently 13.16%.

FTI has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of TechnipFMC from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of TechnipFMC from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays upped their price target on TechnipFMC from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. StockNews.com upgraded TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.41.

TechnipFMC plc engages in the energy projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

