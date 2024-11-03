Canaccord Genuity Group Issues Positive Forecast for Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Stock Price

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $225.00 to $255.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.66% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Atlassian from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Atlassian from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $211.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Atlassian from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Atlassian from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.16.

Get Atlassian alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Atlassian

Atlassian Price Performance

TEAM stock opened at $224.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $173.30 and a 200-day moving average of $171.30. The company has a market cap of $58.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -147.60 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Atlassian has a 12-month low of $135.29 and a 12-month high of $258.69.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 23.38% and a negative net margin of 8.59%. Atlassian’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.21) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Atlassian will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.56, for a total transaction of $1,530,466.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 333,816 shares in the company, valued at $64,279,608.96. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.56, for a total transaction of $1,530,466.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 333,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,279,608.96. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.11, for a total transaction of $123,963.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 143,966 shares in the company, valued at $23,482,294.26. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 230,185 shares of company stock valued at $39,155,661 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 38.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Atlassian

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Atlassian in the second quarter valued at about $469,803,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,141,645 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,173,847,000 after buying an additional 904,138 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Atlassian during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,072,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Atlassian in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,307,000. Finally, Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in Atlassian in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,923,000. 93.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Atlassian

(Get Free Report)

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.