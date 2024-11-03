Canaccord Genuity Group Issues Pessimistic Forecast for STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Stock Price

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by Canaccord Genuity Group from $41.00 to $31.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 8.54% from the company’s previous close.

STAA has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of STAAR Surgical from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, July 15th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of STAAR Surgical from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on STAAR Surgical from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, STAAR Surgical presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.33.

NASDAQ:STAA opened at $28.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 64.91 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.57. STAAR Surgical has a 12 month low of $26.66 and a 12 month high of $52.68.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.09). STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 6.77% and a net margin of 6.38%. The firm had revenue of $99.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that STAAR Surgical will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other STAAR Surgical news, Director Arthur C. Butcher acquired 1,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.99 per share, with a total value of $49,956.85. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $159,861.92. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in STAAR Surgical during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 38.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,690 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical during the second quarter valued at about $129,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 12.7% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,478 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical in the second quarter worth about $130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia.

