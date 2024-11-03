Campbell Capital Management Inc. Makes New $608,000 Investment in Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ:IREN)

Campbell Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ:IREN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 72,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,000.
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Iris Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $893,000. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Iris Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $779,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of Iris Energy by 123.1% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 49,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 27,212 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Iris Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $446,000. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its position in Iris Energy by 71.2% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 457,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,862,000 after acquiring an additional 190,300 shares during the last quarter. 41.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Iris Energy Stock Down 0.8 %
NASDAQ:IREN opened at $9.05 on Friday. Iris Energy Limited has a fifty-two week low of $2.79 and a fifty-two week high of $15.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.77.
About Iris Energy
Iris Energy Limited owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.
