Campbell Capital Management Inc. Makes New $608,000 Investment in Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ:IREN)

Campbell Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ:IREN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 72,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Iris Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $893,000. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Iris Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $779,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of Iris Energy by 123.1% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 49,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 27,212 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Iris Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $446,000. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its position in Iris Energy by 71.2% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 457,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,862,000 after acquiring an additional 190,300 shares during the last quarter. 41.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Iris Energy Stock Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:IREN opened at $9.05 on Friday. Iris Energy Limited has a fifty-two week low of $2.79 and a fifty-two week high of $15.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.77.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on IREN shares. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Iris Energy from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Iris Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Macquarie raised their target price on shares of Iris Energy from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Iris Energy in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Iris Energy in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.44.

About Iris Energy

Iris Energy Limited owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

