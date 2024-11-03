Campbell Capital Management Inc. Has $9.45 Million Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Campbell Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,589 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Advanced Micro Devices makes up approximately 3.7% of Campbell Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Campbell Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $9,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 116,580 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $19,128,000 after acquiring an additional 6,198 shares during the period. Optas LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Optas LLC now owns 6,187 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 74.4% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 8,171 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 3,485 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 259.0% during the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 359 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $141.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $229.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.80, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.70. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.91 and a 12 month high of $227.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $154.75 and its 200 day moving average is $155.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92. The business had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. Research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMD shares. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 price objective (down previously from $200.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday. Edward Jones began coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.79.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

