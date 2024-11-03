C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) Price Target Raised to $107.00

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $97.00 to $107.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the transportation company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 5.09% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on CHRW. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, October 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.25.

NASDAQ:CHRW opened at $101.82 on Friday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 52 week low of $65.00 and a 52 week high of $113.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $105.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.16. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 31.35% and a net margin of 1.96%. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at C.H. Robinson Worldwide

In related news, insider Michael John Short sold 10,894 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.38, for a total value of $1,071,751.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,979,372.34. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of C.H. Robinson Worldwide

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 168.2% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 295 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 94.8% during the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank acquired a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. 93.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

