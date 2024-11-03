BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its stake in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 422,870 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 75,923 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $45,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,144 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in BWX Technologies by 147.6% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in BWX Technologies by 6.3% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 263,904 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,082,000 after buying an additional 15,654 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its stake in BWX Technologies by 1.4% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 80,091 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,219,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares during the period. 94.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of BWX Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on BWX Technologies from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.86.

BWX Technologies Stock Up 0.7 %

BWXT stock opened at $122.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.98, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $110.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.94. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $74.62 and a one year high of $128.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 31.93% and a net margin of 10.29%. The business had revenue of $681.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

BWX Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. BWX Technologies’s payout ratio is 32.88%.

BWX Technologies Company Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; fabrication activities; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers.

