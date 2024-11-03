BTCS (OTCMKTS:BTCS) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of BTCS Inc. (OTCMKTS:BTCS – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.37 and traded as low as $1.22. BTCS shares last traded at $1.25, with a volume of 187,172 shares.

BTCS Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $20.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.37.

BTCS (OTCMKTS:BTCS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 19th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). BTCS had a negative net margin of 370.07% and a negative return on equity of 43.20%. The firm had revenue of $0.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.40 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BTCS Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About BTCS

BTCS Inc operates in blockchain technology sector the United States. Its blockchain-infrastructure secures and operates validator nodes on disruptive blockchain networks, as well as validates transactions for crypto holding delegations on dPoS blockchains. The company offers StakeSeeker, a cryptocurrency dashboard and staking-as-a-service platform that allows crypto asset holders to earn rewards by participating in network consensus mechanisms; and Builder+, a Ethereum block builder offered to maximize validator earnings by utilizing algorithms to construct optimized blocks for on-chain validation.

