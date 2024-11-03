BSW Wealth Partners Raises Stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

BSW Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,520 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the period. BSW Wealth Partners’ holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CL. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 150.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 666 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CL traded down $0.38 on Friday, reaching $93.33. The company had a trading volume of 4,859,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,362,460. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.25 billion, a PE ratio of 26.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.40. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $74.22 and a 1 year high of $109.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $102.26 and a 200-day moving average of $98.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.46, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 57.31%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $121.00 target price for the company. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.11.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Panagiotis Tsourapas sold 14,794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.94, for a total value of $1,522,894.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $529,729.24. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Sally Massey sold 15,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.28, for a total transaction of $1,636,988.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,439,929.76. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Panagiotis Tsourapas sold 14,794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.94, for a total value of $1,522,894.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $529,729.24. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,490 shares of company stock valued at $4,486,063 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

