BSW Wealth Partners Increases Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

BSW Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,727 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. BSW Wealth Partners’ holdings in Novartis were worth $889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,407,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389,610 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Novartis by 191.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,904,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,318 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC increased its stake in Novartis by 53.7% in the first quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 1,906,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,372,000 after purchasing an additional 666,104 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Novartis during the second quarter worth approximately $64,610,000. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 2,065,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,819,000 after buying an additional 590,830 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

NVS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Bank of America downgraded Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $135.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $121.00 target price (up from $119.00) on shares of Novartis in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Novartis from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Novartis presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.50.

Shares of NYSE NVS traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $109.35. 1,112,188 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,136,256. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $223.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.70, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.58. Novartis AG has a 1 year low of $92.35 and a 1 year high of $120.92.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.12. Novartis had a return on equity of 34.80% and a net margin of 35.96%. The business had revenue of $12.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

