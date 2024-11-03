BSW Wealth Partners Has $9.63 Million Stock Holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVES)

BSW Wealth Partners grew its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVES – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 184,663 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,154 shares during the period. Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF makes up 1.4% of BSW Wealth Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. BSW Wealth Partners’ holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF were worth $9,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AVES. Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,687,000. Oceanside Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Oceanside Advisors LLC now owns 82,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,307,000 after buying an additional 2,189 shares during the period. Austin Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF by 14.1% during the third quarter. Austin Wealth Management LLC now owns 100,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,223,000 after acquiring an additional 12,366 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 41,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914 shares during the period. Finally, Greenspring Advisors LLC lifted its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF by 51.8% in the 3rd quarter. Greenspring Advisors LLC now owns 17,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after acquiring an additional 5,869 shares in the last quarter.

Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF Price Performance

AVES stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $49.96. 55,255 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,726. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.41 and its 200-day moving average is $49.39. Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF has a 12 month low of $42.59 and a 12 month high of $53.12. The company has a market cap of $473.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 0.79.

Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF Company Profile

The Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF (AVES) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of emerging market equities with lower prices relative to their book values. AVES was launched on Sep 28, 2021 and is managed by American Century Investments.

