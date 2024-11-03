BSW Wealth Partners Has $1.41 Million Stock Holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

BSW Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,894 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. BSW Wealth Partners’ holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $1,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DELL. Accordant Advisory Group Inc acquired a new position in Dell Technologies during the second quarter worth $28,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in Dell Technologies during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DELL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $166.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dell Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.50.

Dell Technologies Stock Up 5.9 %

Shares of DELL traded up $7.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $130.87. 13,048,446 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,065,288. Dell Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.51 and a fifty-two week high of $179.70. The company has a market cap of $91.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $118.15 and its 200 day moving average is $125.44.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The technology company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $25.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.14 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.32% and a negative return on equity of 178.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 22nd. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 32.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dell Technologies

In other news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 221,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.07, for a total transaction of $22,604,422.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,190,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,060,873,016.67. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Dell Technologies news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 10,000,000 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.40, for a total transaction of $1,224,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,912,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,070,058,298.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 221,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.07, for a total value of $22,604,422.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20,190,781 shares in the company, valued at $2,060,873,016.67. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,953,387 shares of company stock valued at $2,113,353,236. 46.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Featured Articles

