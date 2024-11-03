BSW Wealth Partners Boosts Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

BSW Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 5.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,069 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. BSW Wealth Partners’ holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MA. Angeles Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Mastercard by 17.8% during the third quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,150 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,037,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 10.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 177,896 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $91,390,000 after purchasing an additional 16,556 shares during the period. Prosperitas Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 5.4% during the third quarter. Prosperitas Financial LLC now owns 5,486 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,709,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 17,914 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,846,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prossimo Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Prossimo Advisors LLC now owns 3,891 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $480.00 to $509.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $525.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $565.00 target price (up from $536.00) on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $591.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Mastercard from $593.00 to $580.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $537.92.

Mastercard Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of MA traded up $8.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $508.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,753,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,291,134. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $495.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $466.89. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $378.48 and a 52 week high of $527.90. The stock has a market cap of $469.38 billion, a PE ratio of 38.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.73 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.26% and a return on equity of 178.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 9th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Mastercard news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 13,439 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total value of $6,114,745.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,423,320. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Mastercard news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 13,439 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total value of $6,114,745.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,423,320. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 119,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.46, for a total transaction of $55,746,740.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,033,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,113,923,465.68. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 340,809 shares of company stock worth $159,610,703. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

