BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) Shares Sold by Pembroke Management LTD

Pembroke Management LTD lowered its stake in shares of BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO – Free Report) by 96.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123,815 shares during the period. Pembroke Management LTD’s holdings in BRP were worth $287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOOO. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in BRP by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of BRP by 350.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in BRP by 1.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,964,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Dnca Finance purchased a new stake in BRP in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Addenda Capital Inc. raised its holdings in BRP by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 11,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter.

BRP Stock Performance

NASDAQ DOOO opened at $49.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.37. BRP Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.00 and a 1-year high of $77.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.68 and a beta of 2.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.45.

BRP Announces Dividend

BRP ( NASDAQ:DOOO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 6th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.23. BRP had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 79.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Equities analysts predict that BRP Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.152 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. BRP’s payout ratio is 25.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on BRP from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 13th. National Bank Financial lowered BRP from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of BRP from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Cibc World Mkts lowered shares of BRP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Desjardins downgraded shares of BRP from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, September 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.00.

About BRP

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am all-terrain vehicles, side-by-side vehicles, and three-wheeled vehicles; and seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo personal watercrafts and pontoons, Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft, and Pinion gearboxes with smart shift systems.

Further Reading

