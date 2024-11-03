Brooklyn FI LLC Purchases 747 Shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX)

Brooklyn FI LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 32,225 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 747 shares during the period. Brooklyn FI LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF were worth $1,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VSGX. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 14.9% in the second quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 1,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the second quarter valued at $124,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the second quarter valued at $161,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the second quarter valued at $188,000.

Shares of BATS:VSGX opened at $58.96 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.60. The company has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 0.84.

The Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (VSGX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex USA Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of global ex-US companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance criteria. VSGX was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

