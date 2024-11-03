Brooklyn FI LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Brooklyn FI LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 44,567 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 8.3% of Brooklyn FI LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Brooklyn FI LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $23,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 15.0% in the third quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Partners bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $245,000. First Interstate Bank boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 71.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 6,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,646,000 after purchasing an additional 2,889 shares during the period. Arlington Trust Co LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 38.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after buying an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 58,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,041,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $524.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $475.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $522.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $502.88. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $391.92 and a fifty-two week high of $538.76.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

