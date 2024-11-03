Brooklyn FI LLC Buys New Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Brooklyn FI LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 857 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in Tesla in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. bought a new stake in Tesla in the second quarter worth $26,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Tesla by 168.8% during the second quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 129 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group lifted its position in Tesla by 60.0% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 128 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 263.2% in the 3rd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 138 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $248.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $799.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.21, a PEG ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 2.29. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.80 and a 52 week high of $273.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $234.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $210.76.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $25.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.47 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 13.07% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 105,032 shares in the company, valued at $26,258,000. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,258,000. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 297 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.77, for a total value of $65,865.69. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 67,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,967,479.07. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,297 shares of company stock worth $3,065,866 over the last three months. 20.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TSLA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Tesla from $153.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Tesla from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Tesla from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $219.45.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

