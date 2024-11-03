Bright Mountain Media (OTCMKTS:BMTM) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Bright Mountain Media, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BMTM – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.07 and traded as low as $0.05. Bright Mountain Media shares last traded at $0.05, with a volume of 20,000 shares changing hands.

Bright Mountain Media Price Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $8.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 85.97.

Get Bright Mountain Media alerts:

Bright Mountain Media (OTCMKTS:BMTM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.00 million during the quarter.

Bright Mountain Media Company Profile

Bright Mountain Media, Inc provides an end-to-end digital media and advertising services platform that connects brands with targeted consumer demographics in the United States and Israel. It focuses on digital publishing comprising websites, including Mom.com, Cafemom.com, LittleThings.com, and MamasLatinas.com; and advertising technology, consumer insights, creative, and media services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Mountain Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Mountain Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.