BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) Stock Holdings Raised by Fernwood Investment Management LLC

Fernwood Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 261,735 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the period. BridgeBio Pharma makes up 2.2% of Fernwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Fernwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in BridgeBio Pharma were worth $6,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 189.7% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,312,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,402,000 after acquiring an additional 2,169,143 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 101.1% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,212,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111,975 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 44.5% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,646,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,698,000 after purchasing an additional 506,845 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 40.5% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,534,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,881,000 after purchasing an additional 442,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC grew its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 65.6% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,103,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,095,000 after buying an additional 437,164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.85% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 5,800,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total transaction of $149,350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,260,971 shares in the company, valued at $650,470,003.25. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 5,800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total transaction of $149,350,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,260,971 shares in the company, valued at $650,470,003.25. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian C. Stephenson sold 4,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.69, for a total transaction of $102,586.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,103,390.48. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,831,544 shares of company stock valued at $150,128,821. 24.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BridgeBio Pharma Price Performance

NASDAQ:BBIO traded up $2.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.48. 1,979,732 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,847,959. The company has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of -9.69 and a beta of 1.09. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a one year low of $21.62 and a one year high of $44.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.40.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by $0.61. The company had revenue of $2.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.98) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BBIO. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Leerink Partners cut their price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BridgeBio Pharma presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.50.

BridgeBio Pharma Company Profile

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, creates, tests, and delivers transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from genetic diseases and cancers. Its products in development programs include AG10, a next-generation oral small molecule near-complete TTR stabilizer that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis, or transthyretin amyloid cardiomyopathy (ATTR-CM); low-dose infigratinib, an oral FGFR1-3 selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 double-blinded, placebo-controlled pivotal study for the treatment option for children with achondroplasia; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD.

