Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (BRAG.V) (CVE:BRAG) Trading Up 3% – Should You Buy?

Posted by on Nov 3rd, 2024

Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (BRAG.V) (CVE:BRAGGet Free Report)’s stock price shot up 3% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$2.41 and last traded at C$2.41. 1,336,291 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 2,424,880 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.34.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Haywood Securities reduced their price target on shares of Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (BRAG.V) from C$14.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Friday, August 9th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BRAG

Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (BRAG.V) Trading Up 3.0 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.41. The company has a market capitalization of C$284.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.94, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.28.

Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (BRAG.V) Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bragg Gaming Group Inc provides B2B online gaming technology services worldwide. It offers turnkey solution, including an omni-channel retail, online, and mobile iGaming platforms, as well as casino content aggregator, lottery, marketing, and operational services. The company also provides GIVEMESPORT, a Facebook sport publisher; and GIVEMEBET, a sports book.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (BRAG.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (BRAG.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.