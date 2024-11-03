Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (BRAG.V) (CVE:BRAG) Trading Up 3% – Should You Buy?

Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (BRAG.V) (CVE:BRAG – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 3% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$2.41 and last traded at C$2.41. 1,336,291 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 2,424,880 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.34.
Separately, Haywood Securities reduced their price target on shares of Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (BRAG.V) from C$14.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Friday, August 9th.
Bragg Gaming Group Inc provides B2B online gaming technology services worldwide. It offers turnkey solution, including an omni-channel retail, online, and mobile iGaming platforms, as well as casino content aggregator, lottery, marketing, and operational services. The company also provides GIVEMESPORT, a Facebook sport publisher; and GIVEMEBET, a sports book.
