BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 4.150-4.300 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 4.100. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.0 billion-$14.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.3 billion. BorgWarner also updated its FY24 guidance to $4.15-$4.30 EPS.

Shares of NYSE BWA traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.44. The stock had a trading volume of 2,739,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,713,774. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a PE ratio of 10.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.20. BorgWarner has a one year low of $29.51 and a one year high of $38.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.86.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 15.50%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that BorgWarner will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BWA. Evercore ISI upgraded BorgWarner from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on BorgWarner from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BorgWarner currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.25.

In other BorgWarner news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 10,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.74, for a total value of $344,950.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 206,083 shares in the company, valued at $6,541,074.42. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other BorgWarner news, EVP Tania Wingfield sold 2,066 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $66,112.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,472,512. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 10,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.74, for a total value of $344,950.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 206,083 shares in the company, valued at $6,541,074.42. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

