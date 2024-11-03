BNCCORP (OTCMKTS:BNCC) Issues Earnings Results

BNCCORP (OTCMKTS:BNCC – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, RTT News reports. BNCCORP had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 7.02%. The firm had revenue of $13.06 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 EPS.
BNCCORP Price Performance
BNCC stock opened at $26.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $93.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.44. BNCCORP has a 12-month low of $20.10 and a 12-month high of $29.15.
BNCCORP Company Profile
