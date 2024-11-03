BNCCORP (OTCMKTS:BNCC) Issues Earnings Results

BNCCORP (OTCMKTS:BNCC – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, RTT News reports. BNCCORP had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 7.02%. The firm had revenue of $13.06 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 EPS.

BNCC stock opened at $26.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $93.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.44. BNCCORP has a 12-month low of $20.10 and a 12-month high of $29.15.

BNCCORP, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BNC National Bank that provides community banking, retail and mortgage banking, and wealth management services to businesses and consumers. The company offers commercial banking services, including business financing, commercial real estate lending, small business administration loans, business checking, cash management, corporate credit cards, and merchant services to small to middle-market businesses.

