BlackRock Future Climate and Sustainable Economy ETF (NYSEARCA:BECO) Trading Up 0.1% – Here’s What Happened

BlackRock Future Climate and Sustainable Economy ETF (NYSEARCA:BECO – Get Free Report) rose 0.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $20.70 and last traded at $20.70. Approximately 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 1,208 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.68.

BlackRock Future Climate and Sustainable Economy ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.70 and a 200 day moving average of $20.96. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 0.87.

BlackRock Future Climate and Sustainable Economy ETF Company Profile

The BlackRock Future Climate and Sustainable Economy ETF (BECO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of globally-listed companies that are selected for lower carbon footprint. BECO was launched on Aug 3, 2021 and is managed by BlackRock.

