BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Wedbush

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by investment analysts at Wedbush in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $43.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wedbush’s target price points to a potential upside of 26.51% from the company’s current price. Wedbush also issued estimates for BJ’s Restaurants’ FY2024 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.10 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Benchmark lowered BJ’s Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Shares of BJRI opened at $33.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $794.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 2.12. BJ’s Restaurants has a 12-month low of $26.25 and a 12-month high of $38.87.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The restaurant operator reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $325.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.97 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a net margin of 2.19% and a return on equity of 7.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that BJ’s Restaurants will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO C Bradford Richmond acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.40 per share, with a total value of $73,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 16,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $497,007. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in BJ’s Restaurants during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the first quarter worth about $45,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 142.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,540 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 247.8% in the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,864 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.95% of the company’s stock.

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts under brand name Pizookie. The company was formerly known as Chicago Pizza & Brewery, Inc and changed its name to BJ’s Restaurants, Inc in August 2004.

