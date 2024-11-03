BitTorrent-New (BTT) Market Capitalization Hits $786.96 Million

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 3rd. BitTorrent-New has a total market capitalization of $786.96 million and approximately $16.64 million worth of BitTorrent-New was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BitTorrent-New has traded 6.4% lower against the US dollar. One BitTorrent-New token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000240 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000605 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00000869 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000484 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000446 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001072 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000646 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000812 BTC.

About BitTorrent-New

BTT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the TRC-10 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent-New’s total supply is 990,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 968,246,428,571,000 tokens. BitTorrent-New’s official Twitter account is @bittorrent. BitTorrent-New’s official website is bt.io. The Reddit community for BitTorrent-New is https://reddit.com/r/bittorrenttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for BitTorrent-New is blog.bittorrent.com.

BitTorrent-New Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent [New] (BTT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Tron20 platform. BitTorrent [New] has a current supply of 990,000,000,000,000 with 968,246,428,571,000 in circulation. The last known price of BitTorrent [New] is 0.00000082 USD and is down -3.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 173 active market(s) with $11,798,357.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bt.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent-New directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitTorrent-New should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitTorrent-New using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

