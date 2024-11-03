Bittensor (TAO) One Day Volume Hits $110.10 Million

Bittensor (TAO) traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 3rd. During the last seven days, Bittensor has traded 17.8% lower against the US dollar. Bittensor has a total market capitalization of $3.10 billion and approximately $110.10 million worth of Bittensor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bittensor token can now be purchased for approximately $419.60 or 0.00616950 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bittensor alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68,043.02 or 1.00045206 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67,991.04 or 0.99968777 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Bittensor

Bittensor was first traded on November 1st, 2021. Bittensor’s total supply is 7,380,936 tokens. Bittensor’s official website is bittensor.com. The official message board for Bittensor is bittensor.medium.com. Bittensor’s official Twitter account is @opentensor.

Bittensor Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bittensor (TAO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Bittensor has a current supply of 7,380,936. The last known price of Bittensor is 432.54303743 USD and is down -5.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 101 active market(s) with $115,170,660.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bittensor.com.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bittensor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bittensor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bittensor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bittensor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bittensor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.