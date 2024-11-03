BitShares Tops One Day Volume of $66,347.85 (BTS)

BitShares (BTS) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 3rd. One BitShares coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, BitShares has traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar. BitShares has a market capitalization of $4.66 million and $66,347.85 worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BitShares alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00000876 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000487 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000444 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000337 BTC.

About BitShares

BitShares uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,995,060,000 coins. BitShares’ official message board is bitsharestalk.org. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BitShares is bitshares.github.io. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

BitShares Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares is a blockchain-based platform that creates decentralized autonomous companies for improved, low-cost services. It was introduced by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer, and founded by Daniel Larimer with funding from BitFund.PE.BitShares was created by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. Charles Hoskinson was a co-founder but has since left the team.BitShares can be used to participate in decentralized autonomous companies (DACs) offering various services by becoming a shareholder and securing the company through your computer. The platform uses its own token, BTS, for participation and services.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitShares should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitShares and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.