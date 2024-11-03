Bitcoiva Hits 24 Hour Volume of $222,724.21 (BCA)

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 3rd. Bitcoiva has a market capitalization of $64.28 million and approximately $222,724.21 worth of Bitcoiva was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoiva coin can now be purchased for about $4.01 or 0.00005863 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Bitcoiva has traded 8.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bitcoiva alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68,323.38 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $339.36 or 0.00496694 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.17 or 0.00069037 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.83 or 0.00020237 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0903 or 0.00000132 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000814 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Bitcoiva Profile

Bitcoiva (BCA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 10th, 2020. Bitcoiva’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,045,770 coins. The official website for Bitcoiva is bitcoiva.com. Bitcoiva’s official Twitter account is @bitcoiva and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoiva

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoiva (BCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Bitcoiva has a current supply of 21,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Bitcoiva is 4.09251829 USD and is down -2.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $118,007.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bitcoiva.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoiva directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoiva should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoiva using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoiva and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.