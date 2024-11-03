Biomea Fusion’s (BMEA) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $40.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I raised shares of Biomea Fusion to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Biomea Fusion in a report on Thursday, August 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Biomea Fusion from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank upped their target price on Biomea Fusion from $21.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Biomea Fusion from $45.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:BMEA opened at $9.04 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.31. The stock has a market cap of $327.61 million, a PE ratio of -2.25 and a beta of -0.43. Biomea Fusion has a one year low of $3.61 and a one year high of $22.74.

Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by $0.03. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Biomea Fusion will post -4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Biomea Fusion news, Director Michael J.M. Hitchcock bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.06 per share, with a total value of $100,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $150,900. This trade represents a 200.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 27.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Biomea Fusion in the second quarter valued at about $1,481,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Biomea Fusion by 147.0% in the third quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 96,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after buying an additional 57,180 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biomea Fusion during the 2nd quarter valued at about $237,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Biomea Fusion during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Biomea Fusion in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $174,000. 96.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Biomea Fusion, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of covalent small molecule drugs to treat patients with genetically defined cancers and metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BMF-219, a covalent inhibitor of menin for treating patients with liquid and solid tumors and type 2 diabetes.

