Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01, RTT News reports. Biodesix had a negative net margin of 73.08% and a negative return on equity of 505.95%. The business had revenue of $18.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. Biodesix updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Biodesix Stock Performance

Shares of BDSX opened at $1.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $188.73 million, a PE ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 1.22. Biodesix has a one year low of $1.15 and a one year high of $2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 3.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.61.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BDSX shares. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Biodesix in a research note on Friday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Biodesix in a research note on Monday, September 16th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Biodesix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.06.

About Biodesix

Biodesix, Inc operates as a data-driven diagnostic solutions company in the United States. The company offers blood-based lung tests, including Nodify XL2 and Nodify CDT tests, together marketed as part of Nodify Lung Nodule Risk Assessment testing strategy, to assess the risk of lung cancer and help in identifying the appropriate treatment pathway and help physicians in reclassifying risk of malignancy in patients with suspicious lung nodules.

