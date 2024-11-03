Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Shares Sold by Janney Capital Management LLC

Janney Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 106,851 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 1,660 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $11,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BBY. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in Best Buy by 1.3% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,281 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in shares of Best Buy by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 9,454 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $977,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Best Buy by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,675 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Tobam lifted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 895 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Hoxton Planning & Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 3.7% in the third quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC now owns 3,481 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BBY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $117.00 price objective on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Best Buy from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $106.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Best Buy from $101.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Melius Research started coverage on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Best Buy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.71.

Best Buy Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of BBY stock opened at $90.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $96.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.12. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.30 and a twelve month high of $103.71.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The technology retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.18. Best Buy had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 47.19%. The business had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Best Buy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th were paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 19th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.83%.

Best Buy Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

