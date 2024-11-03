Bear Mountain Capital Inc. Sells 1,493 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Bear Mountain Capital Inc. cut its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,493 shares during the period. Bear Mountain Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 29,485,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,491,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333,540 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 25,601,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,282,868,000 after buying an additional 796,659 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,969,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,595,000 after acquiring an additional 75,969 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 21.4% during the second quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 13,830,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,044,000 after acquiring an additional 2,441,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,372,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,670,000 after acquiring an additional 502,858 shares during the period.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of VTEB traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.24. 4,454,324 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,952,860. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a one year low of $47.78 and a one year high of $51.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.78 and a 200-day moving average of $50.43.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

