Bear Mountain Capital Inc. Lowers Position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Bear Mountain Capital Inc. lowered its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 583 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF comprises about 1.8% of Bear Mountain Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Bear Mountain Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $4,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Eastern Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 69.1% during the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SUSA traded up $0.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $118.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,191. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.54 and a fifty-two week high of $122.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $118.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.77. The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 28.35 and a beta of 1.02.

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

