Baxter Bros Inc. Trims Stock Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Baxter Bros Inc. lessened its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,787 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,065 shares during the quarter. Baxter Bros Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $3,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PSX. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the first quarter worth $26,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 102.1% in the first quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 190 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the third quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the second quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.01, for a total value of $4,170,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,390,062.37. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE PSX opened at $120.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $110.54 and a 1 year high of $174.08. The company has a market capitalization of $49.56 billion, a PE ratio of 15.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $131.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.67.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.41. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The company had revenue of $36.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.63 earnings per share. Phillips 66’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.05%.

Several equities analysts have commented on PSX shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 16th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $162.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $182.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $144.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.42.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

