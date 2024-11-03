Baxter Bros Inc. Sells 6,650 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Baxter Bros Inc. cut its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 39,356 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 6,650 shares during the period. Baxter Bros Inc.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $1,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 432,126 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $21,572,000 after purchasing an additional 107,852 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 135,608 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $6,591,000 after acquiring an additional 25,214 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 202,440 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $10,393,000 after acquiring an additional 35,972 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,698,442 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $5,675,241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $770,000. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on FCX. StockNews.com lowered Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $53.00 to $52.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Raymond James raised their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Performance

Shares of FCX opened at $45.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a one year low of $32.83 and a one year high of $55.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.51 billion, a PE ratio of 33.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.91.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The business had revenue of $6.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. Freeport-McMoRan’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 21.90%.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Featured Articles

