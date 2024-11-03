Baxter Bros Inc. Sells 533 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Baxter Bros Inc. trimmed its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 31,872 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 533 shares during the quarter. Baxter Bros Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $6,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Capital Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International during the second quarter valued at approximately $392,478,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,587,718 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,967,880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,746,759 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 24,683.3% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 948,704 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,961,070,000 after purchasing an additional 944,876 shares in the last quarter. Natixis increased its position in Honeywell International by 184.8% in the first quarter. Natixis now owns 838,716 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $172,146,000 after purchasing an additional 544,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Honeywell International by 12.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,950,562 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $630,086,000 after purchasing an additional 325,272 shares in the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Honeywell International Stock Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ:HON opened at $209.19 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $207.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $205.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $136.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.03. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $183.20 and a twelve month high of $222.98.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.88%.

HON has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $223.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Honeywell International in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $207.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. StockNews.com raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Baird R W downgraded Honeywell International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $223.73.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

