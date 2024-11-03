Baxter Bros Inc. Sells 150 Shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

Baxter Bros Inc. cut its position in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Baxter Bros Inc.’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $2,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GEV. Newport Trust Company LLC bought a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the 2nd quarter valued at about $650,140,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in GE Vernova in the 2nd quarter valued at about $537,674,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in GE Vernova during the first quarter worth about $367,474,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in GE Vernova during the second quarter worth approximately $399,770,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in GE Vernova during the second quarter worth approximately $293,699,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on GE Vernova in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $220.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $255.00 price target (up previously from $240.00) on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Monday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $354.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.40.

GE Vernova Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GEV opened at $301.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $246.45 and a 200-day moving average of $195.99. GE Vernova Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.00 and a 12 month high of $311.58.

GE Vernova Company Profile

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

