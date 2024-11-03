Barrington Research Cuts Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) Price Target to $32.00

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH – Free Report) had its price target cut by Barrington Research from $40.00 to $32.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Option Care Health’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.30 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.34 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Option Care Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday. Bank of America downgraded Option Care Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $43.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on Option Care Health from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Option Care Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.60.

Option Care Health stock opened at $24.11 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.26, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.73. Option Care Health has a 52 week low of $22.84 and a 52 week high of $34.63.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Option Care Health had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 4.37%. Analysts expect that Option Care Health will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Michael H. Shapiro sold 23,217 shares of Option Care Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.95, for a total value of $718,566.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 247,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,654,461.15. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Michael H. Shapiro sold 23,217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.95, for a total value of $718,566.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 247,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,654,461.15. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Elizabeth Quadros Betten sold 47,531 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.09, for a total transaction of $1,477,738.79. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,339 shares in the company, valued at $663,429.51. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in Option Care Health by 937.5% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 110.6% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in Option Care Health by 3,362.8% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,446 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Option Care Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 3,029.7% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,757 shares during the last quarter. 98.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including crohn’s disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

