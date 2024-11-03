Barings Participation Investors Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.37 (NYSE:MPV)

Barings Participation Investors (NYSE:MPV – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 9th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th will be given a dividend of 0.37 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 4th.

Barings Participation Investors Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:MPV opened at $17.25 on Friday. Barings Participation Investors has a 1 year low of $12.80 and a 1 year high of $17.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.22.

About Barings Participation Investors

Barings Participation Investors is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in below-investment grade, long-term corporate debt obligations which are directly purchased from its issuers.

