Barclays Raises Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Price Target to $5,100.00

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Barclays from $4,500.00 to $5,100.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on BKNG. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4,600.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Booking from $3,950.00 to $5,000.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $4,000.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Booking from $4,200.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Booking from $4,500.00 to $4,200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4,680.18.

Booking Stock Performance

BKNG opened at $4,749.11 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4,136.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3,883.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.38. Booking has a 52-week low of $2,756.39 and a 52-week high of $4,856.60.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $83.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $77.94 by $5.95. Booking had a net margin of 21.85% and a negative return on equity of 166.06%. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.63 billion. Research analysts forecast that Booking will post 177.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booking Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a $8.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $35.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Booking’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.75%.

Insider Activity at Booking

In other news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,887.61, for a total transaction of $388,761.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,722,379.07. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Booking in the 1st quarter worth $221,000. Norden Group LLC grew its position in Booking by 38.7% in the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Booking during the first quarter worth approximately $1,226,000. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in Booking by 66.3% during the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 148 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Booking during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 92.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

