Barclays Lowers Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Price Target to $320.00

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Barclays from $327.00 to $320.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 4.48% from the company’s current price.

ETN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Eaton from $375.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $357.00 to $333.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Eaton in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $370.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $341.00.

NYSE:ETN opened at $335.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $133.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.01. Eaton has a 1 year low of $211.99 and a 1 year high of $349.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $323.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $318.31.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.04. Eaton had a net margin of 15.32% and a return on equity of 21.97%. The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.47 earnings per share. Eaton’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Eaton will post 10.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 335 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.72, for a total transaction of $96,721.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,858,328. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 335 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.72, for a total transaction of $96,721.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,858,328. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 49,040 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.02, for a total transaction of $14,762,020.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,451,287.24. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,511 shares of company stock worth $15,809,326 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 3.0% in the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 1,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD increased its position in Eaton by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD now owns 215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. raised its stake in Eaton by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 2,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Well Done LLC lifted its holdings in Eaton by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 2,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Austin Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

